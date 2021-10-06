California prison guard died after reporting corruption

AP National News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison guard killed himself after reporting corruption and harassment to authorities and cooperating with attorneys suing the state. The Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday that Sgt. Kevin Steele wrote memos to top prison officials early this year in which he said fellow correctional officers in his California State Prison, Sacramento, investigations unit had faked documents and planted drugs and weapons on inmates. Two lawyers say Steele had also been working with them on cases where he alleged evidence had been falsified or covered up. Corrections officials say the entire unit has been replaced and 10 of its officers are facing discipline relating to a second guard’s death.