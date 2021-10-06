EU leaders fail to give Balkan nations a membership timeline

AP National News

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press writer

BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia (AP) — European Union leaders have tried to reassure six Balkan countries in the Balkans region that they could join the trading bloc one day if they meet its standards. But the EU leaders failed to provide a credible signal on Wednesday that the enlargement process will be relaunched in a near future. A meeting in Slovenia gave the leaders an opportunity to reaffirm their “unequivocal support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans.” But they insisted in their conclusions that progress will be based upon the six nations making credible democratic and socio-economic reforms. North Macedonia’s prime minister said the region is anxious for EU promises of unity to become reality.