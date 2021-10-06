Instagram and teens: How to keep your kids safe

AP National News

By BARBARA ORTUTAY and AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

When whistleblower Frances Haugen on Tuesday revealed internal Facebook studies of the harms its Instagram service can cause, particularly for teenagers, she reinforced concerns about the popular photo-sharing app. But what can parents do? Trying to get your kids to quit Instagram might be a lost cause. But experts say there are still some steps parents can take to help kids navigate the dangers of social media while still allowing them to chat with peers on their own terms. These can range from simply keeping lines of communication open to setting age limits and monitoring their activity.