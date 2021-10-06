Justices ponder detainee’s rights in Guantanamo secrets case

AP National News

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems skeptical of requiring the U.S. government to divulge what it says is secret information being sought by a Guantanamo Bay detainee. But in a surprising turn during arguments Wednesday, several justices also raised questions about the rights of the man, who was tortured by the CIA abroad and has been detained for nearly two decades. The case the high court was wrestling with involves Abu Zubaydah. He was thought to be a high-ranking member of al-Qaida when he was captured in Pakistan in 2002. He and his lawyer want to question two former CIA contractors about Zubaydah’s detention at a secret CIA facility in Poland where they say he was tortured.