Minnesota court denies Chauvin’s request for public defender

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s request to have a public defender represent him as he appeals his murder conviction and sentence in the death of George Floyd. The court said Chauvin has not established that he’s entitled to a public defender. The decision was made after reviewing information about Chauvin’s debts and assets. Chauvin filed documents last month saying he intends to appeal his conviction and sentence on 14 grounds. He said at the time that he has no income aside from nominal prison wages. He is serving 22 1/2 years after his April conviction.