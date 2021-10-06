Nobel in chemistry honors ‘greener’ way to build molecules

AP National News

By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two scientists have won the Nobel Prize for chemistry for finding an “ingenious” and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that can be used to make everything from medicines to food flavorings. The work of Benjamin List of Germany and Scotland-born David W.C. MacMillan has allowed scientists to produce those molecules more cheaply, efficiently, safely — and with significantly less environmental impact. Making molecules requires linking individual atoms together in specific arrangement. It is a difficult and slow task. Until beginning of the millennium, chemists had only two methods to speed up the process. That all changed in 2000, when List and MacMillan independently reported that small organic molecules can be used to do the same job as big enzymes and metal catalysts.