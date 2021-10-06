Skip to Content
Police: 4 injured in Texas high school shooting; gunman fled

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing. The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Authorities say the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school. Police are searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as Timothy George Simpkins. They say he might be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye says two of the four injured people were shot. Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

