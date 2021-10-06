Scandinavians curb Moderna shots for some younger patients

AP National News

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scandinavian authorities have suspended or discouraged the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in young people because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a very rare side effect associated with the shot. Sweden suspended the use of Moderna for those under 30, Denmark said those under 18 won’t be offered the Swiss-made vaccine, and Norway urged those under 30 to get the Pfizer vaccine instead. Authorities in Finland are expected to announce their decision Thursday. Swedish officials based the decision on an unpublished study that signals “an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium” — the double-walled sac containing the heart.