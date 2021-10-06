Serial killer lured by fake social account gets 160 years

AP National News

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A serial killer has been sentenced to 160 years after friends of one victim used fake social media accounts to lure the suspect and turn him in to police. Khalil Wheeler-Weaver was sentenced Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey, for killing three women and trying to kill another five years ago. Prosecutors presented evidence at trial that Wheeler-Weaver used dating apps to lure the women and then strangled them. Prosecutors credited friends of victim Sarah Butler with using social media to help police find him. They gained access to her social media accounts, set up a fake one, lured Wheeler-Weaver to a meeting and notified police.