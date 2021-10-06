Stocks edge higher as Wall Street shakes off volatility

AP National News

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors shook off a bout of volatility after nearly a week of high volatility. Major indexes recovered from early losses after the market turned around after Senator Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, relieving some of the uncertainty over a possible government shutdown. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 03% while the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.5% higher. Energy prices are retreating after a strong rally that contributed to renewed inflation fears among investors.