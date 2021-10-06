Stocks fall as volatility hits Wall Street; oil drops

AP National News

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading Wednesday as Wall Street undergoes a bout of volatility, driven in part by big swings in technology companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%. The benchmark index has alternated between gains and losses of more than 1% the previous four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.6% and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%. International markets also sold off, with exchanges in Japan, South Korea, Germany and France all dropping more than 1%. Energy prices are retreating after a strong rally that contributed to renewed inflation fears among investors. U.S. oil fell 1.8% and natural gas dropped 6.6%