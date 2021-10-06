Skip to Content
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

By JAMIE STENGLE and JILL BLEED
Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a student suspected of opening fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured. Police say 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins fled from Timberview High School in Arlington and drove away in a 2018 silver Dodge Charger after the Wednesday morning shooting. Simpkins was taken in custody Wednesday afternoon and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a gun. Authorities say two of the injured were shot and two others had unspecified injuries. Although the school is in Arlington, it belongs to the school district in neighboring Mansfield.

