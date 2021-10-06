Taliban arrest 4 IS members as extremist threat grows

AP National News

By RAHIM FAEIZ and SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says its special unit forces have arrested four Islamic State members and seized their documents and weapons in a raid north of the Afghan capital. The spokesman said Wednesday the late night raid Tuesday was carried out north of Kabul, and provided no more details. The arrests come as the Taliban leadership, which assumed control of the country after seizing the capital on Aug. 15, grapples with a growing IS threat following the U.S. exit. IS re-emerged in Afghanistan in 2020 after being weakened by a heavy U.S. bombing campaign.