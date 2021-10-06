Taliban arrest 4 IS members north of Afghanistan’s capital

AP National News

By RAHIM FAEIZ and SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The group’s chief spokesman says the Taliban have arrested four Islamic State members north of the Afghan capital, while witnesses said two Taliban fighters were shot dead in the northeast, raising the specter of all-out conflict. Zabihullah Mujahid said Wednesday an operation was carried out Tuesday night by special unit forces in Kabul province and Taliban forces also seized documents and weapons. He provided no additional details. Two Taliban members were shot and killed and three civilians wounded Wednesday when unknown gunmen opened fire on a Taliban patrol in a vegetable market in the northeastern city of Jalalabad, two witnesses said.