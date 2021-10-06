Taliban arrest 4 Islamic State militants north of Kabul

AP National News

By RAHIM FAEIZ and SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban say they have arrested four Islamic State militants north of the Afghan capital, while witnesses said two Taliban fighters were shot dead in the country’s northeast, raising the specter of a widening conflict. The Taliban spokesman said on Wednesday that an operation was carried out on Tuesday night by the Taliban in Kabul province in which documents and weapons were seized. He provided no additional details. Witnesses say two Taliban members were shot and killed and three civilians were wounded on Wednesday when unknown gunmen opened fire on a Taliban patrol in a vegetable market in the eastern city of Jalalabad.