Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

AP National News

By COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

The Biden administration is moving to relax the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements. The change could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants. The Education Department said Wednesday it will temporarily drop some of the toughest requirements around the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was launched in 2007 to steer more college graduates into public service. Through October 2022, public servants with any type of federal student loan or repayment plan will be eligible for loan forgiveness if they have made 10 years of payments.