Turkey ratifies Paris agreement ahead of key climate summit

AP National News

By SUZAN FRASER and ZEYNEP BILGINSOY

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has ratified the Paris climate accord, joining the global fight against climate change weeks before the start of a key summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Legislators unanimously approved the agreement on Wednesday. Though Turkey was among the first countries to sign the Paris Agreement in 2016, it held off ratifying it as it sought to be reclassified as a developing instead of developed country. It was among six countries, which include Iran, Iraq, Eritrea, Libya and Yemen to not ratify it. The approval comes ahead the climate summit, known as Cop26, which begins on Oct. 31 and aims to encourage nations to take stronger action to curb climate change.