US presses for ‘responsible competition’ in talks with China

AP National News

By JAMEY KEATEN and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

ZURICH (AP) — Top diplomatic advisers to President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have met for talks in Switzerland as the United States looks to improve communication at a time of rising tensions between the global powers. The White House said Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan underscored to senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi the need to maintain open lines of communication, while raising concerns about China’s recent military provocations against Taiwan, human rights abuses against ethnic minorities, and other concerns. The meeting comes as the Chinese military has been flying dozens of sorties near the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.