White House restoring environmental reviews for big projects

AP National News

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is restoring federal regulations guiding environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects such as highways and pipelines. It’s the latest reversal of a Trump-era environmental rollback. The White House Council on Environmental Quality said Wednesday it will restore key provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law designed to ensure community safeguards during environmental reviews for a wide range of federal projects and decisions. The reviews were scaled back last year by President Donald Trump in a bid to fast-track projects he said would boost the economy and provide jobs.