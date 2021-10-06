White House says Biden, Xi expected to meet virtually

AP National News

By JAMEY KEATEN and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

ZURICH (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual working meeting before year’s end. That’s according to a senior administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly. The agreement for a more formal leaders’ meeting came as White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met Wednesday in Zurich for six hours of talks amid rising tensions between the global powers. The official says details for the meeting still need to be worked out.