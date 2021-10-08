Bannon won’t comply with subpoena from House Jan. 6 panel

AP National News

By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Steve Bannon says Bannon won’t comply with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol because President Donald Trump is asserting executive privilege to block demands for testimony and documents. But attorney Robert Costello also said that Bannon, a former aide to Trump who had contact with him the week of the Capitol attack, is prepared to “comply with the directions of the courts” when and if they rule on the issue. The stance taken by Bannon raises the prospect that three other aides who were subpoenaed may also refuse to comply with subpoenas by the special House panel investigating the attack.