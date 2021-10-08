Biden nominates fundraiser Tsunis for Greece ambassadorship

AP National News

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced plans to nominate George Tsunis to be his envoy to Greece. Tsunis is an influential Democratic fundraiser and hotelier who had a previous ambassadorial nomination fall apart. Former President Barack Obama picked Tsunis in 2013 to serve as his nominee to Norway. But the Chartwell Hotels founder abandoned the nomination after a disastrous confirmation hearing in which he admitted having never visited Norway and mistakenly referred to the country’s head of state as “president” rather than “prime minister.” Tsunis is the son of Greek immigrants and has deep ties to the country.