Colombian corruption case latest overseas stain for DEA

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A Colombian national police officer who was part of an elite unit that worked closely with U.S. anti-narcotics agents has been extradited to Miami to stand trial on charges he betrayed the Drug Enforcement Administration to the same traffickers they were jointly fighting. Capt. Juan Pablo Mosquera faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of obstructing justice for allegedly selling evidence and information. His case is just the latest black eye for the DEA program to train and support foreign law enforcement that has been repeatedly subverted by corrupt cops and deadly leaks.