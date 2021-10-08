James Blake’s post-pandemic album finds clarity in chaos

AP National News

By RAGAN CLARK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — After reevaluating friendships and emotions during the pandemic, James Blake channeled his reflections into a 12-track LP, his fifth studio album. “Friends That Break Your Heart” strays from traditional love songs, focusing instead on friendship heartbreak, complacency, comparison and hope. The pandemic not only changed the way Blake was thinking, but also the way he created the album. Blake does a mixture of studio and at-home production, admitting that staying home is often the cheaper option for musicians. After a difficult year for musicians left without touring — a significant revenue line for many — Blake says he’s rooting for them to “get back on their feet.”