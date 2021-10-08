Maryland senior housing shooting kills 2; suspect held

AP National News

By SARAH BRUMFIELD

Associated Press

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say two staff members have been fatally shot inside an apartment complex for seniors and one suspect is in custody. It happened Friday morning at the National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol Heights. Police said both victims were women, one found in a hallway and another in an office. A resident of the complex says the shooter is a fellow resident who said he was fed up with how senior citizens were being treated there. The company running the facility says they’re heartbroken that two staff members were killed. Police said the homicide investigation would include any questions about the facility’s management.