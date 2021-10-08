Murdaugh friend has law license suspended in South Carolina

AP National News

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the law license of an attorney who was a college friend of Alex Murdaugh and has been sued over his work on the disputed estate of Murdaugh’s housekeeper. Friday’s order didn’t elaborate on Cory Fleming’s interim suspension. The justices typically file a temporary suspension when officials investigate accusations of misconduct. A lawsuit says Fleming didn’t reveal his ties when Murdaugh recommended him to represent a man aboard a boat that crashed when authorities say Murdaugh’s son was driving. The lawsuit says Murdaugh wanted to blame the crash, which killed a person, on the other man. Fleming said he wasn’t a willing participant in any scheme and was used.