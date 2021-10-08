Poland summons Belarus diplomat over shots fired at border

AP National News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the top Belarusian diplomat in the country after Polish authorities alleged that Belarusian forces had fired shots at Polish troops along their common border. The incident might have involved blank ammunition, but it marks an escalation of tensions along the border between Belarus and European Union member Poland. The Polish government accuses Belarus of encouraging people from the Middle East and Africa to migrate in large numbers into the EU across the Belarus-Poland border. Polish forces have responded in many cases by trying to push them back. tensions are also growing in Poland, where some Poles accuse the government of inhumane treatment of the migrants.