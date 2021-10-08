SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Don’t stand so close to us

AP National News

By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Get tested. Wear a mask. Don’t get too close. Not your typical court orders, but that was the word from the Supreme Court to lawyers and reporters who returned to the high court this week for the first in-person arguments in more than a year and a half. The justices are no longer hearing arguments by phone. But reminders that the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing were everywhere, from the absence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after a positive coronavirus test to social distancing measures in the courtroom. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has diabetes, wore a mask among the fully vaccinated justices.