Trump hotel lost $70M despite millions in foreign business

AP National News

By BERNARD CONDON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s company lost more than $70 million on his Washington D.C., hotel during his four years in office. That’s according to documents released Friday by a congressional committee investigating his business. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform says the losses came despite an estimated $3.7 million in revenue from foreign governments, business that ethics experts say Trump should have refused because it posed conflicts of interest with his role as president. The committee also says Trump’s company got preferential treatment from Deutsche Bank to delay payments on a $170 million loan tied to the property.