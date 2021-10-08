Turkish court rules to keep leading philanthropist in jail

AP National News

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A court in Istanbul has again ruled to keep a leading philanthropist and civil rights activist in jail despite repeated calls by the European Court of Human Rights for his release. The court on Friday ruled for the continued imprisonment of Osman Kavala, 64, who has been behind bars for some four years without being convicted. The 47-member Council of Europe, the continent’s human rights and democracy promoting organization has threatened to start infringement proceedings against Turkey unless Kavala is freed. The businessman is accused of attempting to overthrow the government through mass demonstrations in 2013 as well as a failed coup in 2016. He is also accused of espionage. Kavala rejects the charges.