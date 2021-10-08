US, Pakistani officials in strained talks over Afghanistan

AP National News

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States and Pakistan have held difficult talks over the path forward in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan at a time when relations between the two countries are shaky. The meeting on Friday between Washington’s deputy secretary of state and Pakistani leaders came amid an array of unsettled issues. They include questions such as the level of future engagement with the Taliban in Afghanistan, the ongoing evacuation of foreign nationals and those who want to flee the new Taliban rulers. Another question on the agenda is who will provide funds to stave off a full economic meltdown and looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.