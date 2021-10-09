NYC man convicted of trying to join Taliban to fight the US

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been convicted on charges alleging that he tried to help the Taliban fight American forces. Delowar Mohammed Hossain was convicted late Friday in Manhattan federal court on charges that he tried to provide material support for terrorism and tried to contribute funds, goods and services to the Taliban. Authorities apprehended Hossain in 2019 at Kennedy Airport, interrupting his plan to travel to Afghanistan. Hossain was freed to home detention in July 2020. After the jury verdict in the one-week trial, sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 12.