Ruling party narrowly loses Czech vote; PM Babis may be out

AP National News

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s centrist party has narrowly lost the Czech Republic’s parliamentary election, a surprise development that could mean the end of the populist billionaire’s reign in power.With the votes from 99.7% of the ballot stations counted, the Czech Statistics Office said Together, a liberal-conservative three-party coalition, captured 27.7% of the vote, beating Babis’s ANO (Yes) party, which won 27.2%. In another blow to the country’s populists, another center-left liberal coalition of the Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors, received 15.5% of the vote to finish third The two coalitions have enough support together to create a new government.