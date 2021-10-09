Scandal-tainted PM Andrej Babis in lead of Czech election

AP National News

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Partial results from Czech Republic’s parliamentary election are showing the centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis in the lead with 30.1% of the vote. Two coalitions created by five parties in efforts to oust the populist prime minister from power followed. A center-right Together coalition was getting 23.9% of the vote while center-left coalition of the Pirate Party and a group of mayors and independent candidates was third with 13.5%. Two days of balloting will fill 200 seats in the lower house of the Czech Republic’s parliament. Pre-election polls predicted Babis had a good chance of retaining power despite a turbulent first term featuring numerous scandals.