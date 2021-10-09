UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

AP National News

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — U.N. officials say guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants have shot dead at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility. It marked the latest tragedy involving migrants in the North African country. The development Saturday comes a week after authorities rounded up more than 5,000 migrants in a massive crackdown and after U.N.-commissioned investigators said abuses and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity. The shooting took place Friday in the Mabani detention center west of the capital Tripoli, where authorities earlier this month sent 4,187 new detainees, including 511 women and 60 children, according to the International Organization for Migration.