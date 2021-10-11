Body found in search for missing woman in California desert

AP National News

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, two months after a 30-year-old woman disappeared in the area. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the human remains were found in rugged terrain. The coroner’s office is working to identify them. Authorities say Lauren Cho, who is from New Jersey, walked away from a rental house in June. The case of Cho, who is Korean American, gained new attention last month in the wake of the search for Gabby Petito. Many complained the level of public attention on the missing white woman wasn’t the same for missing people of color.