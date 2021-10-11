Report: Raiders coach Gruden sent more offensive emails

AP National News

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Raiders coach Jon Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL according to emails reviewed by The New York Times. The NFL obtained the emails that Gruden sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, in a separate investigation of workplace misconduct regarding that franchise. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Gruden used a racist comment to describe NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith and now the latest emails reported by the Times showed Gruden denounced the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem among other issues.