Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of Republican Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection — though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. It’s a risky move by Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — by setting a precedent he would have to live by. The move by Biden isn’t the final word; Trump says he will challenge the requests, and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.