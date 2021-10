Strong earthquake strikes off coast of Hawaii

AP National News

NAALEHU, Hawaii (AP) — A strong earthquake struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 6.2 and struck about 17 miles south of Naalehu. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there was no tsunami threat. No injuries were immediately reported. Residents reported feeling the shaking. At a gas station in Naalehu, the refrigerator display doors were opened by the shaking and items fell to the ground.