Coast guard: Bodies of 15 migrants brought to shore in Libya

AP National News

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s coast guard says at least 15 migrants are dead after attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya’s shores. The deaths come amid a massive crackdown against migrants in the North African country, during which some 5,000 have been detained. The circumstances of the 15 deaths were not immediately clear. The U.N.’s refugee body said late Monday that humanitarian workers provided aid to some of the survivors from two vessels that came ashore at the naval base. The agency says they had set off from Libya the day before. The North African nation is a popular, if extremely dangerous, route to Europe for those fleeing poverty and civil war in Africa and the Middle East.