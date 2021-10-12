German girl found alive after being lost in forest

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — An 8-year-old German girl who was lost for two days in a forested area along the German-Czech border has been found alive. Her discovery Tuesday came after a search involving hundreds of rescue workers. A German police spokesperson said she was taken to a hospital with hypothermia. The girl, who was only identified by her first name, Julia, went missing with her brother and cousin on Sunday as the family took a break while hiking in the Bohemian Forest. The two other children were located Sunday evening. The search involved hundreds of German and Czech police officers, firefighters, 40 tracking dogs, helicopters and drones.