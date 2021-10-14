Biden discusses ‘transparency’ with Kenya president

AP National News

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta discussed financial transparency as the East African leader visited the White House on Thursday. Kenyatta faces scrutiny over revelations that he and his family stashed millions of dollars in hidden offshore accounts. Kenyatta was one of more than 330 current and former politicians identified as beneficiaries of secret accounts in recent reports known as the Pandora Papers. Kenyatta has denied wrongdoing. The meeting was Biden’s first one-on-one, in-person engagement as president with an African leader. Biden announced that the U.S. was donating an additional 17 million COVID-19 vaccines to the African Union.