Dozens of US nuclear lab workers sue over vaccine mandate

AP National News

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Scientists and other workers at one of the nation’s premier nuclear weapons laboratories face a deadline Friday — be vaccinated or prepare to be fired. Dozens of workers at Los Alamos National Laboratory are suing over the mandate, saying exemptions have been unduly denied and that their constitutional rights are being violated. Their lawsuit also alleges that lab management has been harassing employees and has created a hostile work environment. The plaintiffs include nuclear engineers, project managers, research technicians and others who have high security clearances for the specialized work they do. The lab has declined to comment on the lawsuit or reveal the current vaccination rate among workers.