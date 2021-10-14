Israeli army says troops kill Palestinian firebomb suspect

AP National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says that troops have shot and killed a Palestinian who was throwing firebombs at cars on a main highway in the occupied West Bank. The incident occurred late Thursday near Beit Jala, a Palestinian town south of Jerusalem. The military says soldiers opened fire at two suspects spotted throwing firebombs. It says one of them was shot and killed, while the second was arrested. The highway is used by Israeli residents of nearby West Bank settlements. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.