Center-left wins in Rome, elsewhere in blow to Italy’s right

ROME (AP) — Italy’s center-left forces have won big in Rome and most other significant mayoral races, dealing a heavy blow to right-wing parties that have been hoping to capture the premiership in the next national election. Roberto Gualtieri from Italy’s Democratic Party trounced a challenger backed by a party with neo-fascist roots to win as Rome’s next mayor. Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta says the wins in Rome, Turin and some smaller cities will dampen any push by conservatives to hold an early national election. That boosts Premier Mario Draghi’s staying power as head of a pandemic emergency government until Parliament’s next term expires in 2023. Draghi has backed coronavirus restrictions for employees who want to enter workplaces, igniting some protests.