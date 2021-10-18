Harris argues for Biden climate agenda at sinking Lake Mead

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making the case for the Biden administration’s climate change agenda, standing before the record-low water levels of Nevada’s Lake Mead and warning that “this is where we’re headed.” The vice president is pitching the administration’s $3.5 trillion spending plan as critical to tackling climate change. Democrats have struggled to win support in Congress for the plan. Harris on Monday connected human-caused climate change to the reservoir’s sinking water levels, saying unchecked emissions have contributed to drought in the Western United States.