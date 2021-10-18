Judge agrees to delay in sentencing for Gaetz friend

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to push back until next year the sentencing for U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s friend who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sex trafficking and other charges. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell on Monday said the sentencing for Joel Greenberg could be postponed from next month to next March. He took that step at a hearing in federal court in Orlando. Greenberg’s attorney had asked for the delay so the former local tax collector can continue cooperating with federal authorities. Prosecutors agreed to the postponement. Gaetz was not mentioned in Greenberg’s plea agreement. But Greenberg’s cooperation could play a role in an ongoing investigation into Gaetz.