Powell’s age and cancer bout left him vulnerable to COVID
Despite getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Colin Powell remained vulnerable to the virus because of his advanced age and history of cancer. The death Monday of the nation’s first Black secretary of state highlights the continued risk to many Americans until more of the population is immunized. Powell was 84 and been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infections — and to respond well to vaccines.