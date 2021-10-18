QAnon figure says he’s running for congress to fix elections

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — One of the most prominent figures in the QAnon conspiracy movement says he’s running for Congress in Arizona because the state is at the forefront of the fight by many Republicans over the 2020 election results. Ron Watkins is a prominent promoter of false claims that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. He told The Associated Press Monday that he wants “to fix the elections from inside the machine.” Watkins was vague about his ties to Arizona and where he is staying but says he moved to Arizona two weeks ago. He says he plans to live in the same district as Congressman Tom O’Halleran and will challenge the incumbent Democrat.