Russia’s virus infections over 8 million; daily deaths high

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s total number of coronavirus infections has topped 8 million and its daily infection toll has hit a new record. The national coronavirus task force said Monday that 34,325 new infections over the past day raised the pandemic-long total to 8,027,012. That represents more than 5% of the population. The task force also said 998 more people died of COVID-19 bringing the total number of virus deaths to 224,310. That is the highest virus death toll by far in Europe. Russia is still struggling with new infections as vaccination rates remain low. On Monday, St. Peterburg introduced digital codes that show a person’s vaccination status and must be used to enter conferences and sports stadiums starting Nov. 1.